Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.26% of UMB Financial worth $56,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,387 shares of company stock worth $892,269. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

