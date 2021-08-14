Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 3.33% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $49,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.37. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

