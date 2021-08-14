Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,436 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.73% of Green Dot worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after acquiring an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $365,707. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

