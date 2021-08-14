Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 132,922 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.61% of SEI Investments worth $52,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

