Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,718 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,844 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $637.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $638.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $593.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

