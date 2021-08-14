Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 38,849 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $58,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $182.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

