Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 6,272 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of Cerner worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

