Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 8,600 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $293.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

