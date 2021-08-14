Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 9,380 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $302.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

