Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys New Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.14% of The Toro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.27. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.