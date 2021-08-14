Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,950 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,101,000 after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

XRAY opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

