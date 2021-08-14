Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,670 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.76% of Texas Roadhouse worth $51,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.96 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

