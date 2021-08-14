Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Tennant worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 11.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,687,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tennant by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:TNC opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.30. Tennant has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

