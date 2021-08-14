Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.09% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $32,899,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.62.

NYSE:H opened at $72.14 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,499 shares of company stock valued at $21,356,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

