Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.28% of M&T Bank worth $52,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,892,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.