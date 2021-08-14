Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,131,000 after buying an additional 499,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $158.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

