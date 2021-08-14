Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of LW opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

