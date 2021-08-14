Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,268 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $54,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $151.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $152.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.91. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

