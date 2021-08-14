Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $48,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $331.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

