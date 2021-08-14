Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

