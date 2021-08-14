Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.99 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.50% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.15. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.