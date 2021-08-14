Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $111.90 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $111,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

