Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $13.76 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.40% of Bank of Hawaii worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,165 shares of company stock worth $3,771,267. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $85.84 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.82.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

