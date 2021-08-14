Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.91. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,887.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.