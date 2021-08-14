Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $15.92 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

CVX opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.