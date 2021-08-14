Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $17.21 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,563 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.49% of Insperity worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Insperity by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.