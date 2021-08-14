Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $17.69 Million Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.83% of Monro worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monro by 30.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monro alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MNRO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.