Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $22.17 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Forward Air worth $22,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 8.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $4,697,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.77. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $53.28 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.