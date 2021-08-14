Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $23.38 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,037 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.11% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $82,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

