Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $25.08 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of Amdocs worth $25,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after buying an additional 325,195 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX opened at $78.20 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

