Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $25.20 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.80% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $25,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.45 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.