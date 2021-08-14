Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $47.81 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB opened at $363.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

