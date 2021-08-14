Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $48.17 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $48,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $26,373,217. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

