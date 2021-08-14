Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $48.61 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,434 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.40% of Progress Software worth $48,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Progress Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Progress Software by 139.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

PRGS stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

