Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $49.30 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $49,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $58,671,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 233,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

