Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $49.52 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,308 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $49,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,343,991 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.