Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $52.45 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $52,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 41,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $380.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.29. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.