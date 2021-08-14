Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $76.04 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $76,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 291,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 239,067 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 207,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

