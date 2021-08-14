Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $9.66 Million Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Camden National worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.40. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $709.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

CAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

