Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $99.17 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.41% of Northern Trust worth $99,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,439 shares of company stock worth $8,943,196. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

