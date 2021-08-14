Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.24% of American Financial Group worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $134.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,743,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

