Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $272.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.76. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.