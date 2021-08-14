Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.