Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.68% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $59,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,202,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,812,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,869,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Shares of AIT opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.