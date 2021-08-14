Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

