Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $79.44 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.