Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $315.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.19. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

