Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.67% of NETGEAR worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTGR opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $104,438.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,467 shares of company stock worth $3,440,066. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

