Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 589,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,727,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.82% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $28,129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 271,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 117.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 279,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 150,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

