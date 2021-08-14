Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 13,105 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

